The seventh annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop to benefit Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore-based nonprofit that provides services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and homelessness, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Organized by Mony Nop Real Estate, the annual event collects frozen turkey, gift cards, and cash donations to provide Thanksgiving and holiday dinners for needy families. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Livermore City Hall, 1052 S. Livermore Ave. Donations can also be dropped off at the Livermore Grocery Outlet, 1320 Railroad Ave., through the end of the month.