The Pleasanton Library is seeking volunteer tutors for its adult literacy program, Pleasanton Reads.
Tutors will help those learning English gain fundamental reading, writing, and conversation skills. Volunteers lead a variety of activities, including one-on-one lessons with students, small group conversation practice, citizenship test preparation, and book clubs.
The library will conduct training and orientation for new English tutors from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, March 21, at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd. Volunteers must be at least 18, attend a training session, and be able to devote 1-2 hours a week for at least six months.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to register with the Pleasanton Reads Team at literacy@cityofpleasantonca.gov or call (925) 931-3405. No advance preparation is needed, and no prior teaching experience is required. Pleasanton Reads provides all books and materials, as well as training and ongoing support.
Pleasanton Reads volunteers provide English as a Second Language and literacy services to more than 200 adult students throughout the Tri-Valley communities. However, there is still a waiting list of more than 100 students who would like to work with a tutor.