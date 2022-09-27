LOGO - Tri-Valley Community Television TV30

TV30 will showcase Tri-Valley high school football again this year with live Friday night coverage of games involving Amador Valley, Dublin, Foothill, Granada, and Livermore.

Games will begin at 6:45 p.m., starting this Friday, Sept. 23, with the Amador Valley Dons taking on the Foothill Falcons in an East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) and Pleasanton Unified School District matchup.