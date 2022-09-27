TV30 will showcase Tri-Valley high school football again this year with live Friday night coverage of games involving Amador Valley, Dublin, Foothill, Granada, and Livermore.
Games will begin at 6:45 p.m., starting this Friday, Sept. 23, with the Amador Valley Dons taking on the Foothill Falcons in an East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) and Pleasanton Unified School District matchup.
Tri-Valley Sports Final host Ian Bartholomew will announce the game, with color commentary from Sports Final co-host Tim Sbranti.
TV30 will also broadcast the nonconference game between the Livermore Cowboys and Dublin Gaels on Friday, Oct. 28, and the EBAL matchup between Livermore and intracity rival Granada Matadors on Friday, Nov. 4.
The games can be seen live on Comcast TV30, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, and online at TV30.org. The broadcasts will be replayed the following week on TV30.