TV30 will give away two tickets to the Alameda County Fair every day from June 17 to June 28.
Winners will be contacted by Tri-Valley Community Television and listed on the nonprofit’s webpage. To enter the free drawing, visit tv30.org and click on the “Lucky Fan” icon.
Tri-Valley Community Television is a nonprofit public-access television, educational-access television and government-access television television channel serving the Tri-Valley area, east of San Francisco, California. The cities include Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton and San Ramon. The organization provides locally focused programming, which includes public meetings, such as the city council meetings of each of the three participating jurisdictions, as well as the Pleasanton School Board, the Dublin School Board, the Livermore School Board and the Zone 7 Water District.
For more information, visit tri-valleytv.org.