The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) is pleased to announce that Fremont Bank Foundation has awarded a $21,000 grant to improve security at the CommonPoint Nonprofit Center.

Centrally located in Downtown Livermore, the CommonPoint Nonprofit Center offers a variety of work spaces to suit nonprofit needs, large or small. From private offices to individual cubicle and shared desk plans to a virtual address and meeting rooms, this fully-equipped space has everything a nonprofit needs to operate. CPNC is a wonderful cost-effective solution ensuring organizations spend less money on overhead and more on service delivery.