The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) is pleased to announce that Fremont Bank Foundation has awarded a $21,000 grant to improve security at the CommonPoint Nonprofit Center.
Centrally located in Downtown Livermore, the CommonPoint Nonprofit Center offers a variety of work spaces to suit nonprofit needs, large or small. From private offices to individual cubicle and shared desk plans to a virtual address and meeting rooms, this fully-equipped space has everything a nonprofit needs to operate. CPNC is a wonderful cost-effective solution ensuring organizations spend less money on overhead and more on service delivery.
Currently, CPNC hosts 15 nonprofits with plans to scale to serve 30 nonprofits in the next year. With each organization utilizing space at CPNC having their own staff, clients, board members and volunteers and individual hours of operation, this requires 24-hour access to the building. Managing access and maintaining building security is top priority as nonprofits often have program supplies, equipment, and sensitive client data.
Fremont Bank Foundation generously granted TVNPA with a $21,000 grant to purchase comprehensive security for the building to improve onsite safety for the nonprofits. Their substantial support has given staff and volunteers peace of mind, and it has encouraged several nonprofits to consider space at the CommonPoint Nonprofit Center.
“Fremont Bank recognizes the importance of having cutting edge security systems in place to secure property and private data,” says John Gilmore, Sr. Director, Security at Fremont Bank. “Nonprofits are doing amazing work in the Tri-Valley to provide services for health care, food, shelter and other community needs. We are honored to help them get the security they need to keep their operations secure.”
“Having a robust security system, window tinting and lockers for each organization at the CommonPoint Nonprofit Center has greatly improved safety. These enhancements will be a huge draw for new nonprofits interested in using in this space.” Kathy Young, CEO