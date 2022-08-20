LOGO - Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance TVNPA

On July 26, 2022, the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance welcomed 40 regional civic and nonprofit leaders at TVNPA’s CommonPoint Resource Center for a check presentation event honoring seven nonprofit recipients of the second round of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund’s grant program.

Grants from the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund offer immediate, unrestricted funds to nonprofits that serve the Tri-Valley Area, including Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville. At the event, representatives from each of the nonprofit beneficiaries shared with the crowd the work they do and how the funds help them fulfill their missions.