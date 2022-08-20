On July 26, 2022, the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance welcomed 40 regional civic and nonprofit leaders at TVNPA’s CommonPoint Resource Center for a check presentation event honoring seven nonprofit recipients of the second round of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund’s grant program.
Grants from the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund offer immediate, unrestricted funds to nonprofits that serve the Tri-Valley Area, including Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville. At the event, representatives from each of the nonprofit beneficiaries shared with the crowd the work they do and how the funds help them fulfill their missions.
In this second round, a total of $25,000 was awarded and as in the first round, the beneficiaries address a broad range of community needs and interests:
Partners for Change Tri-Valley – Childcare Program ($2,000)
Cheza Nami Foundation – Taste of Africa Festival ($2,500)
Livermore Filipino American Organization – Filipino Barrio Fiesta Event ($2,500)
East Bay Holocaust Education Center – Violins of Hope East Bay Program ($4,000)
Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley – Mental Health Counseling Services ($4,000)
Set to Thrive – Thrive Bag Program ($5,000)
Tri-Valley Career Center – Jobs for the Future Project ($5,000)
“Beyond supporting nonprofits in our community, we have been learning about organizations we didn’t know existed or which are just starting out,” said TVNPA CEO Kathy Young. “However, we receive more applications than we can fund, so to keep the momentum going and retain and expand this level of giving, we continue to actively raising funds from the community.”
“The TVNF is a ‘community supporting community’ effort, and right now, donations and matching funds from our community are fueling our efforts,” Young continued, explaining that matching funds partners can curate their donation by specifying the amount of their contribution and the percentage of their match. The Community Health & Education Foundation (“CHEF”) and Marti and John Sutton are current matching funds sponsors, and have chosen to match donations at 150%.
Since matching funds can only be triggered when donations reach a certain level, contributions from the community, businesses and organizations determine the amount of money available for distribution each quarter.
According to TVNPA Board Chair Marti Sutton, “We’re grateful for the generosity of donors to date, and welcome contributions of any amount,” says TVNPA Board Chair Marti Sutton, “Current donations range from individuals donating $25 to matching partner contributions over $5,000. The more we raise, the more we can give.”
Grants are distributed quarterly and the third round is presently open until the end of this month, August, 31, 2022. The fourth round will open October 1 and run until November 31, 2022.