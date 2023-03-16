The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) continued its March Together! series of community programming by hosting a conversation with five Tri-Valley mayors on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
The event was held at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore and was attended by community members, nonprofit leaders, and elected officials. Mayors present included John Marchand of the City of Livermore, Melissa Hernandez of the City of Dublin, Karla Brown of the City of Pleasanton, Robert Storer of the Town of Danville, and Vice Mayor Mark Armstrong of the City of San Ramon. This meaningful conversation was moderated by TVNPA board chair, Marti Sutton, as they tackled important topics including the state of the cities and how government can work with local nonprofits to better meet community needs.
“As nonprofits trying to bridge gaps and connect people to important services, it is important for us to understand the needs of the cities and how we can work together with local government and elected officials to make a deeper impact. We look forward to continuing these conversations in the months to come and we are incredibly grateful to each of the mayors for taking the time to share with their communities” said Kathy Young, TVNPA CEO.
Continuing the March Together! community series, the Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative event ‘Race, Power, and Poverty: Understanding How These Factors Impact Socio-Economic Status in the Tri-Valley’ will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 8:30 to 10:30 at the Rosewood Commons Conference Center, in Pleasanton. Led by Sheila Burks, Manager of Equity and Inclusion at the Alameda County Community Food Bank, this event will challenge participants to unveil thoughts and mindsets about how class, race, and poverty affect people living in local communities. Guests will learn about winning strategies that support and enhance economic stability to address disparities and create ladders of opportunity for positive life outcomes.
The event is open to anyone interested in joining the conversation to make a positive impact on poverty in the Tri-Valley. It is in person, but Zoom registration is also available. To register, visit tvnpa.org/events.