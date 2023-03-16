TRI-TVNPA MAYORS SUMMITT.jpg

The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) continued its March Together! series of community programming by hosting a conversation with five Tri-Valley mayors on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The event was held at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore and was attended by community members, nonprofit leaders, and elected officials. Mayors present included John Marchand of the City of Livermore, Melissa Hernandez of the City of Dublin, Karla Brown of the City of Pleasanton, Robert Storer of the Town of Danville, and Vice Mayor Mark Armstrong of the City of San Ramon. This meaningful conversation was moderated by TVNPA board chair, Marti Sutton, as they tackled important topics including the state of the cities and how government can work with local nonprofits to better meet community needs.