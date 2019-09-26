On Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., the Friends of the Vineyards (FOV) are hosting the 5th annual Twilight Tasting at Page Mill Winery, 1960 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore.
Page Mill is donating all $10 tasting fees and 10% of all purchases to FOV. Monies raised will support scholarships for students in the Viticulture and Winery Technology Program at Las Positas College.
In addition to sampling a flight of Page Mill wine, attendees will enjoy a variety of light snacks, and may participate in raffles for six-packs of Las Positas College Wines and a gift basket of Page Mill Wines.