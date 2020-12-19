Scouts from the Twin Valley District, which covers Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Sunol, helped collect 5,570 pounds of food and raised $4,737 in donations during the annual Scouting for Food drive, surpassing the district’s goal of $3,500.
Without being able to go door-to-door as in past food drives because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scouts relied on a combination of emails, texts, and social media to reach out to friends and neighbors.
The food and donations went to the Alameda County Community Food Bank.