Wineries, now’s the time to get your entries in to the annual TVC Uncorked Competition.
You can’t win if you don’t play! You are invited to submit finished wines (no barrel samples) produced from grapes grown in the Tri-Valley for the chance to win medals and compete for Best of Show honors.
An unlimited number of whites may be entered in three categories, and six entries max will be accepted in the nine categories that include rosés and reds. Two bottles are required with each submission for initial screening during the Winemaker Round, which takes place March 29, 30 and 31.
Only the top six wines in each category go on to the final Medal Round, on April 12. An additional four bottles of each wine moving on to the final Medal Round will be requested, two for the final judging and two for the public event, to be held Thursday, May 20, at Palm Event Center in Pleasanton, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Deliveries for the initial screening will be accepted at the TVC Office at 1457 First St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., only on March 16, 18, 23, and 25. All entries must be submitted no later than 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.
To register, find an entry form at http://bit.ly/Indy_EntryForm and email it to Georgie Saucedo at gsaucedo@trivalleyconservancy.org, or drop off a hard copy with wine delivery. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/Indy_Uncorked.