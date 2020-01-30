The Social Justice Committee at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Livermore will present the film, “Birthright: A War Story,” on Sunday, Feb. 9.
The 90-minute film is described as a documentary that exposes the truth of how American women are being jailed, physically violated, and even put at risk of dying as a radical movement tightens its grip across America and allows states, courts, and religious doctrine to govern whether, when, and how women will bear children.
The film will be shown at noon in the “Tot Green” room at the church, 1893 N. Vasco Road, in Livermore, with discussion and light refreshments to follow.