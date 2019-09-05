Visit Tri-Valley’s annual luncheon is taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 11:30 a.m.
This year’s theme is Up, Up & Away, and the luncheon will take place at 11600 Shannon Ave. in Dublin.
According to their online description, “Your upcoming flight will be 90-minutes in duration. Before boarding, we hope you’ll join us for pre-flight cocktails and bites beginning at 11:30. After take-off, you’ll enjoy a First Class inflight meal selection followed by our in-cabin movie, ‘Tri-Valley: The Annual Report,’ an award-winning documentary of how a DMO captured the hearts of thousands of visitors. Traveling with us will be San Francisco Travel CEO Joe D’Alessandro who will share the highs and lows of tourism in our region, after which you’ll have the chance to meet your entire Tri-Valley Airways onboard crew. Once cleared for landing, we’ll come through the cabin one last time to present the Spirit of Hospitality and Partner of the Year Awards. We look forward to seeing you soon on Tri-Valley Airways!”
Tickets, $40, are available online at www.universe.com before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.