Beginning in October, fitness swimming at The Wave will be extended from 45-minute sessions to 55-minute sessions. Residents will also be able to reserve their lanes a full month at a time. Schedules for the following month will be published on the 15th day of the previous month at dublinrecguide.com. This will also allow swimmers to take advantage of the normal refund policy, should they need to cancel. Those needing to cancel can transfer their funds to a different date or receive a refund.
- Photo - Doug Jorgensen
-
The Silicon Valley Pipe Band, above, leads the way onto the track in front of the grandstands at the Alameda County Fairgrounds for the closing ceremonies of the Caledonian Club of San Francisco’s 156th Scottish Highland Gathering and Games.
