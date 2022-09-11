The Wave Waterpark Dublin.jpg
Photo courtesy of City of Dublin

Beginning in October, fitness swimming at The Wave will be extended from 45-minute sessions to 55-minute sessions.  Residents will also be able to reserve their lanes a full month at a time. Schedules for the following month will be published on the 15th day of the previous month at dublinrecguide.com. This will also allow swimmers to take advantage of the normal refund policy, should they need to cancel. Those needing to cancel can transfer their funds to a different date or receive a refund.   