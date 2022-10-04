Medical providers will be at Livermore’s Civic Center Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, to provide examinations, consultations, and referrals for military veterans enrolled in the VA Palo Alto Health Care System. The VA Palo Alto mobile medical outreach van will be set up in the parking lot at 1188 S. Livermore Ave. VA Palo Alto staff will also be available to answer questions for veterans who have not yet enrolled in the health care system, or who are uncertain about their eligibility for medical or mental health services. Veterans who are not currently enrolled in the VA system should bring a copy of their DD-214 form.
