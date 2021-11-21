The Veterans Affairs (VA) Palo Alto Mobile Medical Outreach team will be at the Pleasanton Library on Monday, Nov. 22, to provide examinations, consultations, referrals and flu shots for enrolled veterans.
The drop-in event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the library at 400 Old Bernal Ave.
VA representatives will also be on hand to provide information to veterans and their spouses, caregivers and family members, and to assist them in enrolling for VA care, which may complement current medical coverage.
Veterans should bring their military discharge papers (Form DD-214) and a list of current medications.
The Pleasanton Library is a member of Veterans Connect @ the Library, a statewide outreach to veterans. For more information, go to the library’s website, https://bit.ly/3ochXN2 or call 925-931-3400.