The Veterans Affair’s Palo Alto Health Care System mobile medical outreach van will be at the Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Medical providers will be on-site to provide examinations, consultations, and referrals for veterans enrolled in the VA Palo Alto Health Care System. The outreach team can also assist veterans who have not enrolled or are uncertain about their eligibility for medical or mental health services. Veterans who are not enrolled should bring a copy of their DD-214 forms.