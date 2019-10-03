Pleasanton Library will host the VA Palo Alto Rural Mobile Medical Outreach team to facilitate free examinations, consultations, and referrals for veterans on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
No appointment necessary; medical team and enrollment specialists will be on site, and additional VA resource information will be available. The VA will return to the library in November, and monthly visits will resume in January 2020. Veterans uncertain of their benefits eligibility are encouraged to visit as requirements have changed, and VA healthcare may complement current medical coverage.
Veterans should bring an extra copy of military discharge papers (Form DD-214) and a list of current medications. For more information or assistance with obtaining proof of service documents prior to the event, contact the library’s information desk, 925-931-3400 x4 or jeseltine@cityofpleasantonca.gov. The City of Pleasanton Library has been a member of Veterans Connect @ the Library, a statewide outreach to Veterans sponsored by the California State Library, since 2013. The library is located at 400 Old Bernal Ave.