The VA Palo Alto Rural Health Mobile Medical Outreach Team in collaboration with Veterans Connect at the Library will be available at Pleasanton Public Library, 400 Old Bernal Ave., Pleasanton, on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment necessary. Medical Team and Enrollment Specialists on Site.
The VA Palo Alto Health Care system Rural Health Mobile Medical Team will provide examinations, consultations, and referrals. Additional VA resource information available. Family members and/or caregivers of veterans are welcome.
If uncertain about your eligibility for medical or mental health services, members of our team can provide information or assistance with eligibility and enrollment for VA care. VA health care may complement your current medical coverage. Eligibility requirements have changed. If you have been denied in the past, please come meet with us. New benefits are available for Vietnam and Iraq/Afghanistan veterans.
If you are not currently in the VA system, bring an extra copy of your DD-214 (discharge papers) to attach to your enrollment form. Also bring a list of current medications for doctor review. If you need help getting proof of service documents before the event, please call, email, or visit the library for instructions and assistance.