Valley Humane Society is accepting applications to serve on its board of directors with a term beginning in 2021.
With more than three decades of experience saving and improving the lives of companion animals in the Tri-Valley, the organization is welcoming applications from candidates across the region.
Valley Humane Society works to save and improve the lives of dogs and cats by strengthening the bond between people and pets. Last year saw exceptional growth in demand for the organization’s services, including a 29% increase in adoptions and a 400% rise in individuals needing assistance feeding their pets. The organization anticipates continuing the upward trend this year.
Individuals and business leaders with diverse skills and professional associations are encouraged to submit an application for review by the nominations committee. Board members are responsible for building relationships, fundraising, and ensuring Valley Humane Society continues to be a strong force in the communities it serves. Applicants should be passionate about Valley Humane Society’s vision and mission and want to take a role in supporting the organization in achieving its strategic vision.
Board members serve two-year terms, up to a maximum of three consecutive terms. Interested parties are invited to apply directly by emailing board@valleyhumane.org by the application deadline of April 9, 2021. For more information, visit valleyhumane.org.