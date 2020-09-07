As the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout continues, people who are struggling to feed themselves also find it difficult to feed their beloved pets.
Since March, demand for assistance from Valley Humane Society’s AniMeals pet food pantry has increased 400 percent. With distributions occurring several times per week in partnership with Open Heart Kitchen and Alameda County Food Bank, the organization estimates it will need to raise $15,000 to meet community need through the end of the year.
“Having a pet to lean on is more important than ever, with emotions and stress running high due to health and financial worries,” said Executive Director Melanie Sadek. “Keeping pets at home and out of shelters is crucial to the wellbeing of both the animals and their families.”
Financial contributions are being requested over food donations at this time to ensure food is acquired as needed and bulky bags will not overwhelm limited storage space. This also allows Valley Humane Society to use wholesale suppliers, so funds have greater purchase power than they do at retail establishments.
The organization has already raised nearly half its goal and is asking the community for help in getting the rest of the way. Donations to support local pets and families through AniMeals can be made at https://bit.ly/2Z6jzMm or by through Venmo to @valleyhumane-society.