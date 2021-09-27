The Valley Humane Society will hold its seventh annual Tails at Twilight fundraising gala from 6 to 11 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Palm Event Center in the Vineyard, 1184 Vineyard Ave., in Pleasanton.
The Halloween-themed gala will include a live auction, heads-or-tails games, and a wine-pull raffle. Auction items will include wines from the Hall Winery, two-night stay at Sunriver Resort in Oregon, a trip for two to San Luis Obispo, and the opportunity to name Pleasanton’s official Ambassadog for 2022.
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Valley Humane Society’s animal welfare programs and community services, including Canine Comfort, which offers therapeutic pet visitation to children with cancer, Alzheimer’s patients, and veterans. Tickets are $150 per person and include a champagne reception, hos d’oeuvres, and dinner.
For more information or tickets, visit www.valleyhumane.org.