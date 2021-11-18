The Stanford Blood Center will hold a blood drive at Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare in Livermore from noon to 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 19.
“Blood donors are essential to the health and safety of our community,” said Elisa Manzanares, Stanford Blood Center account manager. “You never know when you or someone you know could need blood. In critical situations, it’s the blood that has already been donated that saves lives at a moment’s notice.”
Donors will receive a free long-sleeved holiday T-shirt. Although walk-ins will be accepted, the blood center encourages potential donors to make an appointment by calling 888-723-7831. Donors will be required to wear a mask.
The blood drive will be held on the basketball court at 1119 E. Stanley Blvd.