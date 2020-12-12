Regina Molitoris, a junior at Granda High School and a member of Venturing Crew 942, recently helped rescue a great horned owl that had become caught in barbed wire in South Livermore Valley.
When Molitoris spotted the trapped owl near her home on Sunday, Nov. 29, she called Dr. Lesia Machicao, a veterinarian with VCA Old River Animal Hospital in Tracy who also serves as an advisor to the Venturing Crew. Machicao put Molitoris in touch with Alameda Animal Control and the Lindsay Wildlife Rehabilitation Hospital in Walnut Creek.
Animal control was able to free the owl by cutting the barbed wire but was not immediately able to transport the badly injured bird, whose wings remained tangled in the wire, to the wildlife hospital.
That’s when Molitoris reached out to another member of her Venturing Crew, Adam Tufts, a junior at The Athenian School in Danville, for help. They borrowed a dog crate and drove the owl to Tracy, where it has since undergone two surgeries to remove the barbed wire and metal fragments imbedded in bone.
John Molitoris, Regina’s father, said the owl, which the Venturing crew named Hooty, would eventually be released back into the South Livermore Valley area.
Venturing is a coed program offered by the Boy Scouts of America. Created in 1998, Venturing is an offshoot of the BSA Exploring program that allows young men and women, from 14 to 21, to decide on the focus of their outdoor activities.
Venturing Crew 942, chartered in 2019 and sponsored by St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Livermore, has picked conservation as one of its areas of focus. Regina Molitoris, who is crew president, has earned the BSA World Conservation Award, sponsored by the World Wildlife Fund, and is mentoring other Venturers working toward the award.
After rescuing Hooty, John Molitoris, who serves as the church’s liaison to the Venturing program, said Crew 942 is planning to build and hang nest boxes for owls in the South Livermore Valley area.
“Some of the crew members had been wondering if they can really make a difference in conservation,” John Molitoris said. “Now with this experience, they know they can. And it turns out the vineyards really like the owls” because of the mice and other rodents they eat.