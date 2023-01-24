The VA Palo Alto Health Care System’s mobile medical outreach van will be at the Civic Center Library parking lot, located at 1188 S. Livermore Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Medical provider(s) will be on-site to provide examinations, consultations, and referrals to veterans enrolled in the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.
Veterans who have not enrolled or are uncertain about their eligibility for medical and/or mental health services are encouraged to visit the outreach van as the team can help and answer their questions. Veterans who are currently not enrolled in the VA system should bring an extra copy of their DD-214.
For additional program information, visit library.livermoreca.gov, call (925) 373-5500, or follow the library’s Facebook page.