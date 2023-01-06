VA Palo Alto Medical Outreach Van
Photo courtesy of bhsd.sccgov.org

The VA Palo Alto Health Care System’s mobile medical outreach van will be at the Civic Center Library parking lot, located at 1188 S. Livermore Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Medical provider(s) will be on-site to provide examinations, consultations, and referrals to veterans enrolled in the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.