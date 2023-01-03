Livermore Veterans Memorial Hall, 522 S. L St., will be available as a warming center for homeless adults when overnight temperatures fall below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, or there is a 20% chance of rain, according to Alameda County District 1 Supervisor David Haubert.
Haubert, whose district includes Livermore, Dublin, and part of Pleasanton, said his office worked with the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, which manages the hall, and One Nation Dream Makers (ONDM) to use the facility as a warming center. The Livermore-based ONDM will operate the warming center, which will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on cold or rainy nights through April 30.