Local students will have an opportunity to compete in two national scholarship programs sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The VFW’s Voice of Democracy program offers high school students an opportunity to compete for more than $1.9 million in scholarships by expressing themselves in a three- to five-minute recorded essay. This year the essays will address the question “Is this the country the founder’s envisioned?”
The VFW Patriot’s Pen contest gives students in grades 6 through 8 the chance to compete for more than $900,000 in state and national prize money by examining an aspect of American history in light of their own experiences in a 300- to 400-word essay. This year’s theme is “What is patriotism to me?”
The competition starts at the local level and moves to regional, state and finally national competition.
Pleasanton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6298 is sponsoring the competition locally and is accepting entries from students in Pleasanton and surrounding communities. Entries must be received by midnight, Oct. 31.
For rules, eligibility requirements, and entry forms, go to www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.