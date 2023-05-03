PLS-MOHS VIGIL.jpg

PLEASANTON — Friends, family and community members gathered last weekend for a candlelight vigil to honor Blake Mohs, the Home Depot loss prevention specialist who was shot and killed during a shoplifting attempt April 18 at the Pleasanton store.  

The vigil was hosted by the Boy Scouts of America and held at the Pleasanton Boy Scout offices. Mohs, 26, was remembered as an Eagle Scout, volunteer camp counselor and volunteer cadet with the Newark Police Department. 