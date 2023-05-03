PLEASANTON — Friends, family and community members gathered last weekend for a candlelight vigil to honor Blake Mohs, the Home Depot loss prevention specialist who was shot and killed during a shoplifting attempt April 18 at the Pleasanton store.
The vigil was hosted by the Boy Scouts of America and held at the Pleasanton Boy Scout offices. Mohs, 26, was remembered as an Eagle Scout, volunteer camp counselor and volunteer cadet with the Newark Police Department.
“I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs …” said Mayor Karla Brown in a previous statement. “Through his service to Tri- Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating. I’m joined by the city council in offering our deepest condolences to Blake’s family, friends, loved ones, and to everyone impacted by this tragedy.”
A GoFundMe account has been established in support of the family, and as of press time, had raised over $40,000.
“’DK’ was one of the most cherished members of our scouting and Royaneh family,” wrote Neil and Christine Altimari on the GoFundMe page. “You made not only Camp Royaneh, but the world a better place. Thank you for the love, adventure, magic and overall, just good times you shared with all of us. Camp will never be the same without you there, but we’ll carry on and do the best we can because we know that’s just what you would want us to do. We miss you Blake ‘DK’ Mohs.”
Another GoFundMe contributor added:
“Although I didn’t personally know Blake, I can tell he was a wonderful human being who had a positive impact on those around him and the community he lived in,” wrote Stephen Wong. “My thoughts are with him and his loved ones during this difficult time.”
Benicia Knapps, 32, has been arrested and charged with murder and robbery in the April 18 killing of Mohs. After she was arrested, Knapps admitted that she was shoplifting in the store at 6000 Johnson Dr. in Pleasanton and had a gun, but said she fired the weapon accidentally, according to a court document filed in Alameda Superior Court. In addition to the murder and robbery charges, Knapps also faces counts of child abuse and as a felon in possession of a firearm. Court records said she previously was convicted of grand theft in San Joaquin County in 2014.
Vigil Held for VictimOf Home Depot Killing