Local students who have been attending an online music camp this summer will perform a “mini-musical” version of "The Sound of Music” on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The performance, including several favorite songs from the Rogers and Hammerstein musical will be streamed on Zoom, the online conferencing platform, beginning at 6 p.m. The classic story will be told through a brief script featuring Mac Cortez, Michael Rasmussen, Brian Stevens, Victoria Neumann and others.
The students, ages 7-16, have been attending an online camp taught by local pianist and music teacher Kim Luty.
For more information, go to www.kimluty.com.