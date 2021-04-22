The Bring Back the Natives free virtual garden tour is preparing for its 17th showing, and founder Kathy Kramer said this year is more exciting than ever.
Spanning four Sundays this month and next, the tour will showcase 25 Bay Area gardens planted with native plants, including two Livermore gardens. New this year is the addition of the Green Home Tour – also virtual – which will detail the journeys of several local homeowners as they remove natural gas from their homes and lives.
“In addition to ‘visiting’ dozens of local native plant gardens, registrants will learn how to design a native plant garden for color and interest throughout the year, garden for wildlife, lower their water bills, and protect their family's health and the environment by gardening without using pesticides,” Kramer said.
She first made the tour virtual last spring when shelter-in-place restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 prevented her participants from visiting gardens in person. Undaunted, Kramer gathered some help and moved the tour online. Since 2005, she has showcased gardens all over Alameda and Contra Costa counties where residents have installed native plants that create a home for butterflies, moths, birds, lizards and a host of other small wildlife.
Each spring, her tour includes homes with native plant gardens to inspire participants to tear out their lawns and put in some California native plants to support local ecosystems. She also plans workshops to further her educational efforts.
Kat Weiss is a Livermore resident and owner of Kat Weiss Landscape Designs, a firm specializing in native plants. After seeing the benefit of native plants to local wildlife as she earned her master’s degree in landscape architecture in Massachusetts. Weiss was surprised to see so many non-native species when she returned home to the Bay Area. She began taking classes at Merritt College and visiting local sites like Tilden Botanical Garden to learn more about local plants and the wildlife that would benefit from them.
“After seeing all the flowers, the colors, the variety of textures that you could get in native plants, I just could not fathom why people were still stuck on all of these species from Asia and Europe that were really not bringing anything to the party,” Weiss said.
She began to push native plants at the development company she worked for but said a lack of education blocked interest in utilizing native plants. She is now using her knowledge to help change minds, showing how native plants can create a wonderful and needed habitat for local species.
Weiss’s garden will be featured on this year’s tour. She recently moved to a home with an established garden. Rather than ripping all the old plants out at once, Weiss has chosen a more gradual method. Her garden will be shown as an example of transition for homeowners who would also like to take the gradual approach to converting their landscapes.
Weiss also designed the second Livermore garden featured on the tour. The garden belongs to her mother, Carol Hardesty. Last year, Hardesty decided it was time to tear out the lawn on her large lot and replace it with some interesting native flora. She hired her daughter and said, prejudice aside, the job was “well and beautifully done.”
“It was time to get rid of the lawn for drought reasons, and we had seen many of Kat’s yards,” Hardesty said. “We kept the mature trees, but she pretty much redid the backyard … I’ve since noticed more wildlife, and the birds have come back.”
In June, Kramer’s own recently remodeled home will kick off the First Annual Green Home Tour. In choosing appliances for her remodel project, Kramer sought advice from clean energy expert Amy Kiser. Kiser will virtually walk tour participants through ways to save money and time, protect their health and combat climate change by making the switch from natural gas to clean electricity, which she calls electrification. Kiser will also discuss a range of other green home modifications.
“The reason for the Green Home Tour is to turn people on to getting natural gas out of their homes for a variety of reasons,” said Kiser. “I feel like peer-to-peer education is really powerful. If you live next to someone with a solar array on their house, the information you get from that neighbor will be more powerful than if the government or a stranger tells you it’s a good idea.”
Kiser currently works as a consultant but spent 18 years at the Ecology Center in Berkeley, during which time she founded the Climate Action Coalition. She also serves as the co-chair for the Berkeley Electrification Working Group.
The Bring Back the Natives Garden Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 25; Sunday, May 2; Sunday, May 9; and Sunday, May 16. For more information or to register, visit www.bringingbackthenatives.net or email kathy@kathykramerconsulting.net. The Green Home Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 and Sunday, June 13. For more information or to register, visit www.bringingbackthenatives.net.
For more information on Kat Weiss Landscape Designs, visit www.kwlanddesign.com. For more information on electrification, contact Kiser at www.verdantcpm.com.