Visit Tri-Valley will donate $20 to Culinary Angels for everyone who joins in the destination marketing organization’s “Caffeine for a Cause” campaign by going to at least five participating coffee shops and tea houses between now and Dec. 31.
The nonprofit Culinary Angels provides healthy meals to those in the Tri-Valley area who are suffering from cancer or other serious health challenges.
“This holiday season we want to support Culinary Angels in their quest to facilitate individual healing,” said Robin Fahr, Visit Tri-Valley vice president of marketing. “By contributing to individuals in health-crises with wholesome and organic meals, we can support those facing health challenges with the gift of strength.”
Those who complete the caffeine challenge by posting photos of their coffee or tea stops to social media will also receive a Caffeine Trail mug and be entered into a weekly drawing for a $10 gift card.
Photos should use #CaffeineForACause and @VisitTriValley and can be submitted at https://bit.ly/3HoPNHo. For a list of participating locations, visit https://bit.ly/3kGQoKD.