Volunteers from the Livermore Valley Craft Beer Foundation and Kids Bike Lane assembled more than three dozen bicycles this month for needy students in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.
The foundation’s second annual Bikes 'n’ Brews fundraiser, held virtually in October because of the pandemic, raised money to purchase the bicycles through the sale of tickets for a 10-mile bike ride and a silent auction.
Christensen Middle School Principal Pat Avilla delivered the bikes to the students this week.
“The new bicycles for our students are beyond anything they could have wished for,” Avilla said. “For some of our students, this will give them the exercise and mobility they need.”
The foundation and Kids Bike Lane, a Livermore-based nonprofit that works with community organizations to provide bikes to needy youths throughout the San Francisco Bay area, partnered with TAG Real Estate, Trek Bicycle Livermore, Rivers End Brewing, Homegrown Hops, and Pennyweight Craft Brewing to the sponsor the fundraiser.
“Their inspiring generosity is the definition of the spirit of Christmas,” said Laura Lembo, principal at the Joe Michell School in Livermore. “A simple act of kindness that warms the heart, brings a smile and sometimes a tear. They have done that for our families and made sure that this holiday will be much brighter.”