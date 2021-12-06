Volunteers are needed to help place wreaths at more than 500 veteran grave sites at the Pleasanton Pioneer Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18, for National Wreaths Across America Day.
The Wreaths Across Pleasanton effort is being led by Kassadee Dyson, a senior at Granada High School and president of BSA Venturing Crew 937, with support from VFW Post 6298, American Legion Post 237, and the Pleasanton Lion’s Club.
Local Scouts will place display stakes at an estimated 560 grave sites at the cemetery on Sunol Boulevard at 9 a.m. Volunteers are needed to then place the wreaths between 10 a.m. and noon, to be followed by a formal memorial ceremony.
Volunteers are also needed to assemble almost 600 wreaths, using evergreen cuttings donated by local Christmas tree lots, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 301 Main St. in Pleasanton.
There is no formal sign up for volunteers, either for assembling or placing the wreaths. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own garden gloves, clippers, and pliers, and join in assembling the wreaths for an hour or however long they can spend. Volunteers should gather at the cemetery on Dec. 18 to place the wreaths.
The national Wreaths Across America Day organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and helps support efforts at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 states.
For more information about Wreaths Across Pleasanton, go to www.wreathsacrosspleasanton.org.