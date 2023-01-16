The Livermore Warming Center opened on Dec. 17, 2022, as an overnight shelter for unhoused adult residents of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin. The warming center is open when overnight temperatures are forecasted at or below 45 degrees and/or a 20% chance or higher of rain is expected
Volunteers are needed for several shifts: 6-8 p.m., 8-10 p.m. (or one 6-10 p.m. shift), and, for early risers, 6-8 a.m. Volunteer duties include welcoming and registering guests, dinner service, assisting guests and staff as needed, monitoring entry and side area inside and outside, breakfast service, kitchen and general clean-up. Volunteers are asked to commit to a one- or two-day shift. The commitment will end April 30, 2023, at the latest.
The warming center is operated by Livermore-based non-profit One Nation Dream Makers (501(c)(3) #82-2267805) and is located at the Veterans Memorial Building, 522 S. L St., Livermore, California. Hours of operation are 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.; the last guest for the evening may enter at 8p.m. Dinner is served, and a wrapped “to-go” breakfast is provided. As of this date twelve to thirteen guests are utilizing the warming center each night. Twenty-five guests can be accommodated. The warming center will operate through April 30, 2023.
The decision to establish this warming center was made based on county and local city assessments of unmet needs in Tri-Valley communities. The Livermore Area Recreation & Park District (LARPD) has provided assistance and food donations have been received from Tasteful Catering & Events, Cabana Dave’s Catering, Mar Thomas Church and the Catholic Community of Pleasanton. Other donations including K-95 masks, hand sanitizer, sleeping mats, sleeping bags, gloves, “blessing bags” of supplies for unhoused individuals, and more have been provided by Arukah House, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.- San Ramon chapter, Livermore Homeless Refuge and Camp Parks.
The warming center’s goal is to achieve very focused, active, and on-going interaction for local unhoused neighbors with service providers including Tri-Valley Seek & Save, Tri-Valley Haven, CityServe of the Tri-Valley, Monthly Miracles, Abode Services, Echo Housing, Community Resources in Independent Living, Bay Area Community Service, Alameda County Social Services, Tri-Valley Career Center, Axis Community Health and more. The result is expected to be increased utilization of available services, housing resources (including rooms for rent), street health services, education and employment services and more.