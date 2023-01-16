LOGO - City of Livermore

The Livermore Warming Center opened on Dec. 17, 2022, as an overnight shelter for unhoused adult residents of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin. The warming center is open when overnight temperatures are forecasted at or below 45 degrees and/or a 20% chance or higher of rain is expected

Volunteers are needed for several shifts: 6-8 p.m., 8-10 p.m. (or one 6-10 p.m. shift), and, for early risers, 6-8 a.m. Volunteer duties include welcoming and registering guests, dinner service, assisting guests and staff as needed, monitoring entry and side area inside and outside, breakfast service, kitchen and general clean-up. Volunteers are asked to commit to a one- or two-day shift. The commitment will end April 30, 2023, at the latest.