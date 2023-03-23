Dragon Skate Camp, which offers free skateboarding instruction for youths with special needs, is seeking volunteers for its summer sessions.
“Volunteer instructors don’t need special training,” said James Young, who founded the program in 2017 with his brother, Thomas, when they were students at Granada High School. “They just need basic skateboarding skills, an interest in introducing the activity to others, and be ready to have some fun. Ideally, volunteers are between the ages of 14 and 20 but we are open to volunteers of all ages.”