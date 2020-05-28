The City of Dublin recently held a Community Cake Wars event, and the public is encouraged to vote for the best entries by Friday, May 29, at 5 p.m.
The city received 30 entries from participating residents, who flocked to the kitchen to bake their best cakes.
The themes were:
● (Almost) Nailed It: The concept was great, but the execution missed the mark;
● Summer, Summer, Summertime: Best summer-themed cakes;
● Emerald Elegance: Dublin-themed cakes;
● Wild Card: Bakers chose their own theme.
Voting is open until Friday, May 29, at 5 p.m. The winner in each category will win an at-home movie night kit. "Best Overall" (chosen by City of Dublin staff) will also receive a $25 gift card courtesy of Casa Orozco. Prizes will be distributed using a no-contact method to ensure safety.
To vote on your favorite cake, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_DublinCakeWars.