John Lucas, Pat Marin and Jenise Bachelder walk down First Street in Livermore, on Saturday, Oct. 24, during East Bay Area’s 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's. This year’s event wasn’t a large, in-person gathering. Instead, organizers invited participants to walk in small teams of friends and family while others in the community did the same, because they were all still walking and fundraising for the same thing - a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)