The Alameda County Workforce Development Board will conduct a webinar on Wednesday, March 31, to explore “Laws that Celebrate Women in the Workplace.”
Topics will include pay equity for women, pregnancy and the California Family Rights Act, and efforts to ensure that women to serve on corporate boards.
To register for the free webinar, to be held from 10-11 a.m., go to www.employers.org/events/private-webinars/laws-that-celebrate-women-in-the-workforce-sponsored-by-alameda-county-workforce-development-board/03/31/2021/.