Starting April 30, Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic each weekend beginning Fridays at 3 p.m. and will remain closed through 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Main Street will be open to the public and ready for you to stroll, shop, and dine beginning at 5 p.m. on Fridays and ending at 8 p.m. on Sundays. The street closure will continue in this format every weekend through Labor Day. For Memorial Day on May 31 and Labor Day on Sept. 6, the street closure will extend through Monday evening.
If you plan to join downtown, be mindful of the health and safety of yourself and your community members. Please be sure to follow all safety protocols put in place by the Alameda County Public Health Department and State of California.
Remember:
- Masks must be worn at all times (the only exception being when you are seated for dining).
- At least 6 feet of physical distance must be maintained with others around you.
- Watch for nearby cyclists, motorists, and traffic at cross streets. While bikers are permitted to ride during the closure, event organizers ask that riders be mindful of pedestrians and proceed slowly and cautiously down Main Street. If you wish to cycle at a faster pace, please utilize First Street or Peters Avenue to do so.
Please remember that you are also required to abide by all rules and regulations implemented by businesses prior to entering their establishments. Our downtown businesses have been working hard to implement best practices that will keep you and their employees safe throughout your shopping or dining experience.
The following lots are open to the public for parking from Friday at 2 p.m. through Sunday at 8 p.m.
- Library Lot: 400 Old Bernal Ave.
- Civic Center Lot: 200 Old Bernal Ave.
- Public Lot: Firehouse Arts Center: 4444 Railroad Ave.
- Public Lot: 500 St. Mary St.