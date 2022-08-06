The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) is once again offering its Try Transit to School promotion, which enables Tri-Valley middle and high school students to ride free system wide.
This special promotion offers unlimited rides on all regularly scheduled Wheels and Rapid bus routes from Aug. 8 through Sept. 5, including weekends. The purpose of the promotion is to introduce middle school and high school students to LAVTA's bus services so they can see how efficient and easy it is to ride transit to and from school. The program also offers parents a safe, convenient and eco-friendly alternative for school transportation. The free rides are not limited to school trips. Students can also use this opportunity to ride transit to hang out with friends or for work, shopping and other activities.