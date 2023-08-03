The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority’s (LAVTA) annual “Try Transit to School” promotion will be starting back up on Aug. 7. “Try Transit to School” allows Tri-Valley middle and high school students to ride for free on all Wheels bus routes.
This unique program offers unlimited free rides for middle and high school students on all regularly scheduled Wheels and Rapid bus routes from Aug. 7 through Sept. 4, including weekends. The purpose of the program is to provide an introduction of LAVTA’s bus services to students so they can experience how easy it is to ride Wheels to and from school. In addition, the program allows parents a safe, convenient and environmentally friendly alternative for school transportation. The free rides are not limited to routes that serve schools; Students can also use this opportunity to ride transit to hang out with friends, go to work, shopping, and other activities.