Whistlestop Writers will host an open mic for writers of all genres and abilities on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Swirl on the Square, 21 S. Livermore Ave. in downtown Livermore.
“Even if you don’t have something to read, come listen to talented local writers and poets,” said event host and Livermore Poet Laureate Cynthia Patton. “Jumpstart your creativity.”
The Whistlestop Writers Open Mic will continue on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Email LivermorePoetLaureate@gmail.com, or like the group on Facebook.