Whistlestop Writers will host an open mic for writers of all genres on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Swirl on the Square, 21 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore.
The evening will include food and wine along with writing.
“Don’t be shy," Cynthia Patton, Livermore’s Poet Laureate and the event’s host, said. "Support local writers in a fun and welcoming environment.”
The Whistlestop Writers plan to continue open mic events on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
For more information, email LivermorePoetLaureate@gmail.com or visit the Whistlestop Writers Facebook page.