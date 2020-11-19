The Lineage Collection will host an “End of Harvest” celebration from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21, to benefit the National Brain Tumor Society and Culinary Angels.
The celebration will include shucked oysters from Bodega Bay Oyster Co. and a French-style lunch prepared by chef Francis X. Hogan of Sabio on Main in Pleasanton, including his signature potato leek soup and braised coq au vin. Seventh-generation winemaker Aidan Mirassou will also pour his Nina Angel, a Bordeaux blend in honor of his later mother, June Mirassou, who died of brain cancer in 2016.
Culinary Angels is a Livermore nonprofit group that provides nutrient-rich meals to people with serious health issues, including those going through cancer treatments.
Tickets, which include the meal and two bottles of wine per table, are $130. The meal will be served on the covered and heated patio at the winery, 5443 Tesla Road in Livermore.
For more information, go to www.exploretock.com/thelineagecollection/event/private/bf6852d0-3716-4417-810e-351a770e2b24.