Livermore Poet Laureate Cynthia Patton has announced the winners in the city’s fifth annual science poetry contest, “Poetry in a Test Tube,” designed to celebrate Livermore’s scientific heritage.
In the Youth Division (kindergarten through fifth grade), first place went Avery Lockhart, Leo R. Croce Elementary, for “Rain, Rain, Where Have You Been?” Second place went to Caleb McWhorter, Emma C. Smith Elementary, for “The Egret,” and third place went to Imogene Lockhart, Leo R. Croce, for “My Little Seed.”
Middle School Division: First place went to Nathanael Resong for “The Life of a Star;” second went to Friedrich Hohensee for “Rift;” and third went to Colton DeGroat for “Zap.” All three attend Mendenhall Middle School.
High School Division: First place went to Tyler Olcese, Livermore Highschool, for “Da Vinci Sestina;” second to Madelynn Burgess, Vineyard High School, for “Planet of Beauty;” and third to Marissa McKee, Del Valle High School, for “Bloomers.”
Adult Division: First place went to Michael Phan for “Carbon/29;” second went to Alexa Malloy for “The Science of Sorrow;” and third went to Patricia Boyle for “Unidirectional Flow.”
First-place winners received $75 each. Second- and third-place winners received $50 and $25, respectively. Patton said more than 130 people submitted poems for the contest.