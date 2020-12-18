The City of Dublin recently held its second annual "Nature in Our Backyard" photography contest as part of Dublin Pride activities.
The city received 175 beautiful photographs of natural landscapes and wildlife taken in Dublin during the past 18 months. A panel of judges selected the top 10 photographs, which were then posted on the city's website for a community vote. The top four vote-getters were chosen for awards.
Photographer Dianne Mao was named both the Grand Prize and First Place winner for her "Red 'n' Green Hill" and "Sunrise at Dublin Ridge" photographs. Pradnya Kadam won second place with a photo entitled, "Beautiful Day," while third place went to Steve Kaatmann for his "Watchful Owl - Martin Canyon Creek Trail" photograph.
Mike's Camera in Dublin will provide Mao with gift certificates totaling $300. Kadam will receive a $50 certificate, and Kaatmann will receive a $25 gift certificate. In addition, all of the top winners will receive Certificates of Recognition from the Dublin City Council at an upcoming meeting; will be featured on the City of Dublin website; receive a metal print of their picture from Mike's Camera; and the https://bit.ly/2JPNZ0J ir photos will be displayed in the lobby of the Civic Center.
To view all of the winning photographs, visit https://bit.ly/2JPNZ0J