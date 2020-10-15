This year’s Witches Night Out had a fantastic line-up of restaurants and retail shops participating, and due to COVID-19 compliance, it was a whole new event.
Dinner and drinks featured fun, themed menus, specialty cocktails, and special surprises for all the witchy participants, who also got special moonlight shopping deals through the evening. Even with all the changes, a few things were still the same - hilarious and creative hats, great food, exceptional beverages and the spellbinding good times with friends.