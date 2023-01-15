The Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame (HOF), which recognizes contributions to the community in 13 categories, is now accepting nominations for induction this spring.
The HOF was created in 1993 by the county Board of Supervisors, Alameda County Health Care Foundation, and the Alameda County Commission on the Status of Women. More than 260 women have been inducted into the HOF.
Nominations can be submitted in the categories of business and professions, community service, culture and art, education, environment, health, justice, philanthropy, emerging leader, sports and athletics, non-traditional careers, and science, technology, and engineering. There is also a youth category for high school students.
Nominations must be submitted by Jan. 20. Nominees must be current residents or work in Alameda County. They will be reviewed by a panel of judges in February, with a luncheon and induction ceremony set for Saturday, March 25, at the Ascension Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland. Nominations can be submitted online at acgov.org/whof.