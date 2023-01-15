LOGO - Alameda County Seal

The Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame (HOF), which recognizes contributions to the community in 13 categories, is now accepting nominations for induction this spring.

The HOF was created in 1993 by the county Board of Supervisors, Alameda County Health Care Foundation, and the Alameda County Commission on the Status of Women. More than 260 women have been inducted into the HOF.