Author Linda C. McCabe will explain how writers can use symbolism and archetypes to add depth to their work in a Zoom virtual meeting on Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.
“The craft of writing a compelling narrative involves more than just plotting and pacing. Using symbolism and understanding archetypes will add complexity and resonance for your readers,” said McCabe.
In her talk, “Using Archetypes and Symbolism to Create Compelling Narratives,” McCabe describes archetypes and how they evoke unconscious emotional responses. She reveals how a well-chosen character name enriches a story’s meaning. Did you know that a word’s symbolic significance adds to a descriptive passage? McCabe will unveil how.
McCabe is the author of the award-winning novel Quest of the Warrior Maiden. The novel was honored by the Bay Area Independent Publishers Association’s (BAIPA) as Best Historical Fantasy and received an Honorable Mention from the Hollywood Book Festival. She based her Fate of the Saracen Knight on the legends of Charlemagne. She has a master’s degree as a historian of science from Sonoma State University.
McCabe loves to travel for historical research. She has scoured museums in Paris and trekked through medieval hilltop villages in the Midi-Pyrenees. Visit her at www.LindaCMcCabe.com.
The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at monthly meetings.
The Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club (CWC) is hosting the meeting, and the session is open to all who reserve a place and pay the fee by Thursday, Dec. 17. To reserve, email president@trivalleywriters.org, and pay at www.trivalleywriters.org with the PayPal button beneath the meeting description. Cost for CWC members is $5; for nonmembers is $7; and for students ages 14 to 22 is $3.
For more information about the CWC Tri-Valley Branch, contact Deborah “Jordan” Bernal at president@trivalleywriters.org or visit trivalleywriters.org.