The Livermore Public Library and the Livermore Filipino-American Organization (LFAO) will co-host a workshop to make traditional star-shaped holiday lanterns of paper and bamboo, known as “parols,” at 2 p.m., in Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave. The LFAO will provide the materials, although participants are encouraged to bring their own glue guns, tape, and scissors. Registration is required. To register, call 925-373-5500.
Pleasanton’s world-famous Balloon Platoon performs during the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Parade in downtown Pleasanton on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
